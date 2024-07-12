Sixers Legend Played Big Role in Paul George’s Free Agency Decision
This offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers managed to nab the biggest name on the market in free agency. After countless moves to clear a sizable amount of cap space, the front office managed to ink Paul George to a four-year max contract.
Earlier this week, George went in-depth about his departure from the LA Clippers on his podcast. When talking about the decision to come to Philly, he cited one legend’s pitch as a major influence in his decision.
When the Sixers front office went and met with George at his home in LA, Daryl Morey and Elton Brand brought a group with them. Among those that made the trip was Sixers icon Julius “Dr. J” Erving.
George then went on about what Dr. J that had him so inspired. Erving spoke on how the Sixers continually came up short in the 1980’s until they traded for Moses Malone. The Hall of Fame forward then told George that he has a chance to be a similar “missing piece” alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.
After the Sixers acquire Malone, he and Erving managed to deliver the Sixers a championship. Now, George will attempt to have a similar impact with the franchise’s homegrown duo.
With the addition of George, the Sixers have formed the NBA’s newest big three. While this big splash has drastically increased the team’s ability to contend, Morey’s other moves should not be overlooked. With additions like Caleb Martin and Andre Drummond, the roster has depth around its star trio to go toe-to-toe with any other contender.