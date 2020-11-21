Sixers Lose Alec Burks to Knicks in Free Agency

Alec Burks, a mid-season trade acquisition for the Philadelphia 76ers last year, is on his way to the Big Apple. According to the New York Post's Marc Berman, Burks will sign a one-year deal worth $6 million with the New York Knicks.

Burks' time with the Sixers was strange. On the morning of the NBA trade deadline back in February, the 76ers agreed to send multiple second-round picks to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for Burks and Glenn Robinson III.

After taking a few games off to relocate from the West Coast to the East, Burks finally debuted for Philly. Ten games into his stint with the Sixers and the NBA suspended action due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fortunately, the season resumed, and Burks was able to play for the 76ers once again. He wrapped up the regular season by averaging 12 points-per-game while shooting 41-percent from three.

Down in the bubble, Burks was one of the Sixers' standout performers. Unfortunately, his playoff contributions weren't nearly enough to help the 76ers avoid a sweep in the first round against the Boston Celtics.

Burks' average in the playoffs was down to 10 points-per-game. He struggled from beyond the arc when it mattered most as he only drained 18-percent of his three-balls. Although the Sixers offered up future assets in the deal that landed them Burks, it was becoming quite clear he was unlikely to return.

On Friday night, hours after free agency opened, it was official. Next season, Burks will hop on his sixth NBA team to play year ten with the Knicks.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_