Sixers Lose Key Executive to Oklahoma City Thunder

The Philadelphia 76ers will lose a critical member of their front office as the 2022-2023 NBA season quickly approaches.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Oklahoma City Thunder are hiring Sixers executive Vince Rozman. Per Wojnarowski’s report, Rozman will enter OKC’s scouting department with the job title of Vice President of Identification and Intelligence.

Rozman joined the Sixers’ organization as an intern in 2006. By 2007, he became a scouting coordinator. After holding that position for over seven years, Rozman was promoted to Director of Basketball Operations and Scouting Innovation. Then in 2016, he was announced as the Senior Director of Basketball Operations.

After holding that title for two years, Rozman became the Senior Director of Scouting for four years before landing his most recent title of Vice President of Scouting with the Sixers.

Now, Rozman will hold a different position with a different organization. The Oklahoma City Thunder become just the second franchise to hire Rozman to their front office in his career.

