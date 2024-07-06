Sixers Make Critical Decision With Former Second-Rounder
The Philadelphia 76ers are making a critical decision regarding their former second-round selection, Paul Reed.
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sixers are set to waive Reed ahead of the 2024-2025 NBA season.
Last summer, Reed became a restricted free agent for the first time in his career. Although the Sixers extended a qualifying offer to the veteran center, Reed received an offer from the Utah Jazz. The young veteran was set to make over $20 million for the next three seasons.
The Sixers matched the Jazz’s offer, bringing Reed back for another season. Although Reed’s first season was guaranteed, the second season’s salary would depend on Philly’s postseason success. A second-round appearance would help Reed earn guarantee dollars for the second season. An earlier exit would ensure his salary is non-guaranteed for the 2024-2025 season.
After the Sixers dropped out of the first round, losing 4-2 to the New York Knicks in the 2024 NBA Playoffs, it became apparent that Reed could find himself on the free agency market once again.
If the Sixers move on from Reed, he would leave behind a four-year run with the organization. He was a second-round selection out of DePaul, landing with the Sixers at the 58th overall pick in 2020.
At first, Reed was a two-way player, splitting time with the Sixers and the Delaware Blue Coats. His rookie season in the G League ended with an MVP and Rookie of the Year nod. After Reed found success at the G League level, he earned a standard contract.
It was a slow grind for Reed to earn everyday rotational minutes with the Sixers, but he eventually worked his way into becoming Joel Embiid’s primary backup.
In 215 games with the Sixers, Reed averaged five points and four rebounds. This past season, he played all 82 games, starting a career-high 24 matchups, averaging seven points and six rebounds. Reed made 54 percent of his field goals, and show 37 percent from deep.
In 32 playoff games, Reed has averaged three points and four rebounds, mostly off the bench. The versatile front court veteran should generate some interest in the market, as he’s shown promise as a high-motor player, who can do a little bit of everything.