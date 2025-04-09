Sixers Make Important Tyrese Maxey Announcement Before Wizards Game
Prior to the Philadelphia 76ers’ matchup against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night, Tyrese Maxey was ruled out for the 20th game in a row.
Last week, it was reported that Maxey intended to miss the remainder of the 2024-2025 NBA season. However, the Sixers weren’t ready to make that call officially at the time.
“First of all, he’s just out for this evening,” Nick Nurse told reporters last Thursday before facing the Milwaukee Bucks.
“He had the workout, and he did have another workout. I mentioned before, the first one didn’t go that great. He had another one and did receive more imaging as well, but our medical just told me he’s out for tonight.”
Maxey missed the next two matchups against the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Miami Heat. As the final week of the regular season is beginning to close out, the Sixers decided to call it a year for Maxey.
“During his ramp up to return to play, Tyrese Maxey reinjured his sprained right finger, which was confirmed by a recent MRI,” the Sixers announced in an official statement.
“Because of the reinjury and related pain and swelling, he will be unable to play for the rest of the regular season. He is expected to make a full recovery.”
Ruling out Maxey is the best call for the Sixers at this time. Not only are they out of the playoff picture, but they don’t have a shot at competing in the NBA Play-In Tournament. As the games are less meaningful for a player like Maxey, who is already signed on with the team long-term, he is better off healing up and resting for next season, when the Sixers hope to bounce back after a disappointing year.
Maxey follows up his All-Star season by averaging a career-high 26 points and six assists in 52 games.