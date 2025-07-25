All 76ers

Sixers Make Major Ricky Council IV Announcement

The Sixers have an update regarding the future of Ricky Council IV.

Declan Harris

Mar 21, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ricky Council IV (14) looks on during the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images
Mar 21, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ricky Council IV (14) looks on during the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images / Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images
With the NBA offseason in full swing, teams around the league have started to make moves with various players ahead of the upcoming 2025-26 campaign, with the Philadelphia 76ers being no different. On Friday afternoon, the team announced that they had waived Ricky Council IV.

The move comes after what was a patchy season for the 23-year-old, averaging 7.3 points per game, converting on 38.2 percent accuracy. While his offensive contributions were a certain improvement on what Council did in his rookie campaign the year prior, they didn't come with much consistency, with the 23-year-old being sent down to the G League on multiple occasions to receive ample game time.

Council was signed by the Sixers after he went undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft, being thrown in immediately with the Delaware Blue Coats. In his rookie season with the Blue Coats, Council flourished under Mike Longabardi's management, averaging 23.1 points and 5.2 rebounds per game, shooting an impressive 47.3 percent accuracy from the field.

Some of this magic would follow him to his appearances with the Sixers as a rookie, dropping 19 points against the Washington Wizards, or 17 points against the eventual NBA champions, the Boston Celtics. His efforts in both the NBA and G League were enough to see Council get awarded with a standard NBA contract, one that was set to last four years, while being worth $7.3 million.

For now, Council will look elsewhere to find a new home for the upcoming campaign, doing so with a resume at both the G League and NBA levels.

