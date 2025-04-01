Sixers Make Shocking Player Upgrade vs Knicks
For quite some time, it seemed the season was over for Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry. As the veteran deals with a hip injury, Lowry has been off the court for nearly two months.
Considering the state of the Sixers, it was easy to assume Lowry might call it a year, as he’s been battling with a lingering physical setback all year long.
Philly’s Tuesday injury report ahead of the action against the New York Knicks suggests that might not be the case for Lowry.
Lowry has been upgraded to questionable for the matchup, according to the official NBA injury report. If Lowry can get the nod to play at Madison Square Garden, it would mark his first matchup since February 9.
The last time Lowry was seen on the court, he came off the bench for a little under six minutes of action. He registered zero points, one assist, and one rebound at the time.
Like many Sixers in 2024-2025, Lowry has had a rough campaign. He appeared in 33 games this season, shooting 35 percent from the field and averaging four points.
When the Sixers re-signed Lowry during the offseason, the team anticipated an important bench role for Lowry behind Tyrese Maxey. Unfortunately, both guards have dealt with their fair share of setbacks throughout the season.
At this point in the year, the Sixers are eliminated from playoff contention. That hasn’t caused Lowry and the Sixers to shut it down for the year. While the veteran guard’s status is far from certain in New York on Tuesday night, there is enough time for Philly to allow Lowry a chance to finish his season out healthy.