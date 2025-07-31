Sixers Make Special Announcement for NBA Rookie
NBA rookie VJ Edgecombe is gearing up for life in the league. The Philadelphia 76ers draft pick just wrapped up his final year as a teenager, and the Sixers have celebrated that by sending him a message on Wednesday afternoon.
via @Sixers: PSA: it’s @vj_edgecombe’s birthday! 🎉
Edgecombe recently wrapped up his one-and-done season at Baylor. With 33 games to showcase his talent, the Baylor star put himself in contention to become a top pick.
The two-way standout averaged 15 points, six rebounds, three assists, and two steals per game. He shot 44 percent from the field and knocked down 34 percent of his threes.
Heading into the 2025 NBA Draft, the consensus top three were Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, and Ace Bailey. Edgecombe was projected in the four or five range.
Throughout the pre-draft process, Edgecombe’s stock began to rise. The Sixers, who won the third-overall pick, paid close attention to what he could bring to the table.
Many believed the Sixers would look at Ace Bailey more, since Edgecombe would load up the backcourt. A combination of Edgecombe impressing the organization and Bailey’s stock taking a hit caused the Baylor star to go from a top-five projected player to a top-three player really quickly.
In the weeks leading up to the draft, Edgecombe was widely expected to land with the Sixers. On the night of the draft, the Sixers made it official. They selected the then-19-year-old to become one of the newest members of their franchise.
Typically, rookies tend to play a limited role for the Sixers, but this year is expected to be different. Since Edgecombe is a top pick, and Daryl Morey hopes to see Nick Nurse utilize a younger rotation to support the seasoned stars, the rookie will play an important role this year.
Last season, the Sixers saw their first-round rookie, Jared McCain, put up Rookie of the Year numbers early on before he went down with an injury in December. Edgecombe carries the same motivation heading into his rookie campaign.
The incoming star has been putting in work this offseason, preparing to have a big role in 2025-2026. In Philadelphia for workouts with several of his Sixers teammates, Edgecombe got a chance to celebrate his birthday in the gym he'll be putting plenty of work in this year.
