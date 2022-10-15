Sixers Make Two More Roster Moves for Blue Coats

The Philadelphia 76ers made a series of roster moves once again on Saturday afternoon.

According to a source, the team signed and waived Aminu Mohammed and Sekou Doumbouya. The expectation is that both prospects will join the Sixers’ G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, for training camp later this month.

Saturday’s moves keep up with a similar trend. Last week, the Sixers started adding developmental prospects to the roster, starting with Mac McClung. As the Sixers added the former Golden State Warriors guard on an Exhibit 10 deal, they waived McClung just days later with intentions of having him stick around for the G League.

The three-time champion Patrick McCaw and former Raptors 905 standout Justin Smith were in the same boat. After they were signed and waived, the 76ers went ahead and brought in former Atlanta Hawks guard Skylar Mays. Hours before tipping off against the Charlotte Hornets for their preseason finale, the Sixers waived Mays.

Mohammed and Doumbouya are the latest to land on the roster before getting waived. Mohammed, a former Georgetown guard, enters the NBA after one season with the Hoyas.

Doumbouya joins the Blue Coats with more experience. The former first-round draft pick landed in the NBA in 2019 after being selected 15th overall by the Detroit Pistons. The young veteran has appeared in 96 games, playing 94 of them for the Pistons. The other two came during a stint with the Los Angeles Lakers last year.

