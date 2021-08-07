Thybulle Makes Appearance in Lillard's Instagram Post

The men's basketball portion of the Summer Olympics concluded this weekend. After a rough start in competitive play, team USA walked away with its fourth-straight gold medal. France won the silver medal, and Australia won bronze.

Following the end of play, all the players partook in celebrating on the floor together. With the NBA becoming such a global game, the league was well represented among all the medaling teams.

Most of the players also took to social media to document this achievement. Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard posted an assortment of pictures to his Instagram of the first Olympic run of his career.

While much thought shouldn't be put into something as ordinary as this, there is one thing that stands out. The majority of photos are with team USA, but two non-USA members make an appearance in his post.

The first player is Nic Batum, who plays for France. This is not shocking as the two were teammates in Portland to start Lillard's career. The other non-teammate in the post is none other than Sixers defensive specialist Matisse Thybulle.

Now that the Olympics has concluded, all eyes are going to be back on the All-Star guard. Before play went underway, the rumor mill was in a frenzy over Lillard possibly requesting a trade out of Portland.

At this point, it is still unclear what Lillard will decide to do with his future. The franchise cornerstone put pressure on the front office to improve his supporting cast and underwhelmed his expectations.

If the six-time All-Star does decide he wants a trade, Daryl Morey will be at the front of the line to get a deal done. His most recent hiring to the coaching staff is an indicator of that. Seeing that Lillard is a fan of Thybulle could certainly help efforts in getting him in Philadelphia.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.