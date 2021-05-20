Thybulle Appreciates NBA All-Defensive Love From Media

76ers guard Matisse Thybulle might be humble, but he knows just how much of a superstar he is when it comes to playing on the defensive side of the ball. Ever since he started playing the game, Thybulle put extra focus on improving as a defender and has earned his stripes throughout High School and College.

In 2019 while at the University of Washington, Thybulle was named the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year. He also earned the Lefty Driesell Award, which allowed him to be recognized as the most outstanding defender in college basketball.

In 2018 and 2019, Thybulle was named to the PAC-12 All-Defensive team. Now, he's working on getting that kind of notoriety at the NBA level. During his rookie season, Thybulle earned playing time early off of his defensive progress alone.

While he's not a starter just yet and hasn't evolved too much offensively, Thybulle's continued dominance on defense has local and national media members debating whether he should crack an All-Defensive team or not this season.

Showing Love to the Second-Year Standout

"He might be the best perimeter defender in the world," writes ESPN's Zach Lowe. "He’s one of the best perimeter defenders I’ve ever seen. Thybulle is some sort of phantom. He doesn’t move in normal ways. He’s in one spot, and then suddenly, without warning, he’s somewhere else 15 feet away -- only not enough time has passed for any human to traverse 15 feet. Thybulle doesn’t move. He apparates."

Lowe's praise for Thybulle is just one of many examples of the media's heavy praise for Thybulle's defensive star power. While Thybulle remains humble and doesn't get giddy over the praise, the second-year guard addressed the love he's been receiving this season following Wednesday's practice.

Thybulle's Response

"I appreciate that I've earned the respect of some of these writers and my fellow teammates," Thybulle said on Wednesday afternoon. "I think that means a lot to me, more so than winning any accolades or the nice words that they say."

Praise is nothing new to Thybulle. Throughout the season, he's earned tons of encouraging words from his teammates, such as Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, all the way to his head coach, Doc Rivers.

While Thybulle doesn't necessarily need the extra boost, he does find the compliments assuring.

"Just knowing that I have the respect, and I have this reputation that's continuing to grow just proves to me that I'm on the right path," he continued. "It's just pretty cool."

