The 2021-2022 NBA season was a roller coaster for Philadelphia 76ers wing Matisse Thybulle.

As the defensive standout went into year three as a pro, he had a lot of expectations attached to him as many wanted to see Thybulle improve on the offensive end.

In his first two seasons with the Sixers, Thybulle garnered considerable playing time due to his high defensive value. During the regular season, Thybulle’s defensive value made up for his offensive struggles.

Following the trade deadline last season, Sixers President Daryl Morey dubbed Thybulle as a borderline untouchable prospect. After a rather forgettable playoff performance in 2022, Thybulle almost certainly is available if a team comes to the Sixers with a reasonable offer.

The chances of the Sixers moving on from Thybulle at this time are slim, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have a ton to prove. As Thybulle’s offense remains a question mark going into year four, we’ve seen clips of the young defensive ace working on his offense surface on social media lately.

Last week, a video of Thybulle working on his dribbling generated some buzz. This week, Thybulle was spotted working on finishing at the rim.

The Sixers were hopeful Thybulle could grow into Danny Green 2.0. While his rookie season scoring was just four points per game, Thybulle hit on the league average of 35 percent of his shots from three.

However, since then, Thybulle has drained just 30 percent of his threes over the last two seasons. While a consistent three-point shot could drastically improve Thybulle’s value on the court, he’s proven that cutting to the basket could be a strong suit of his once he started sharing the court with James Harden.

Thybulle’s putting in the work this offseason. Now, the summer workouts have to translate to the game floor.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.