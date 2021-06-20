Thybulle Feels Encouraged About NBA All-Defensive Honor

In four seasons at the University of Washington, Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle established himself as one of the best defenders in the NCAA. As the Sixers had a goal of building one of the best defensive teams in the NBA in 2019, they did everything they could to land Thybulle in the draft.

The Sixers kept their reported promise to draft the Washington Senior ahead of the 2019-2020 season. Although Thybulle had a lot to improve on the offensive side of the ball, his defensive value was high enough to have him on the floor no matter what during his debut season.

His Sophomore effort was no different. In 65 total games during the 2020-2021 regular season, Thybulle averaged 1.6 steals per game and 1.1 blocks per game. In total, Thybulle collected 124 rebounds, 17 more than last season. 105 steals, 11 more than last season. And 71 blocks, 24 more than his rookie effort.

Despite playing in just 20 minutes per game, Thybulle's defensive performance throughout the year was solid enough to earn him Second-Team All-Defensive honors. He's the first player to earn that accomplishment in such limited playing time.

“It’s an honor,” said Thybulle on Friday, as he gave a thumbs up. Although Thybulle is happy to see his defense get rewarded, he sees it as an encouraging moment to motivate him to improve his game moving forward.

“I’m really more worried about winning games than winning personal accolades," he continued. "It’s cool to dedicate so much time to this game, to your craft, and it’s always nice to be recognized for doing it well. I take it as a compliment, but anything, it just encourages me to work harder, and it motivates me to want to win even more.”

To Thybulle's teammates and the Sixers' organization as a whole, his first major honor in the NBA was nothing surprising. As his teammates constantly told him he would someday soon earn All-Defensive honors, they were excited to tell the second-year guard, "I told you so!" when everybody found out recently. Now, Thybulle is working on improving his game all around.

