Matisse Thybulle Gives Encouraging Update on His Injury

It's been a while since the Philadelphia 76ers had their defensive ace Matisse Thybulle on the court. Two weekends ago, as the second-year guard made an aggressive dive for a loose ball in the matchup against the Detroit Pistons, Thybulle had his hand stepped on, which led to him leaving the court and going back to the locker room.

The Sixers must've held their breath. Although Thybulle isn't a starter when everybody is healthy, he remains an important factor in the team's rotation, considering how dominant he can be on the defensive side of the ball.

Fortunately for the Sixers, they didn't have to go without air for too long. Moments later, Thybulle returned to Philly's bench in his full uniform. Not too long after that, Thybulle checked back into the game and finished the evening with some extra minutes.

Considering he was back on the floor for the Sixers after his minor setback, it seemed Thybulle wasn't dealing with anything that would keep him off the court moving forward. That wasn't actually the case.

The following practice, Thybulle was one of very few players who didn't participate. As his hand was still swollen, the Sixers' medical staff advised head coach Doc Rivers to have Thybulle avoid contact at all costs.

Not only did he miss the team's first practice since his risky dive, but Thybulle also missed last Tuesday's matchup against the Indiana Pacers. He also missed the following outing against the Miami Heat.

There was hope Thybulle would be back in action last Friday as the Sixers had an opportunity to clinch the No. 1 seed against the Orlando Magic, but Thybulle missed that matchup too. Could Thybulle have played if the Sixers needed him to? Possibly.

But there was no sense in risking it. Therefore, when the Sixers faced the Magic for the 2020-2021 NBA season finale on Sunday, Thybulle wouldn't suit up and remained a spectator on the bench for the fourth-straight game.

Is it time to get concerned? Not in the slightest. After getting a day off on Monday, the Sixers participated in their first practice session since transitioning from the regular season to the playoffs on Tuesday. In preparation for the first round, which is set to begin on Sunday afternoon, the Sixers had a full roster available at the practice, including Thybulle.

Although he wouldn't speak to the media following Tuesday's session, Thybulle did make an appearance via Zoom on Wednesday. When asked about his hand and how he's doing, Thybulle offered an encouraging update.

"Check it out," he said as he gave a thumbs up to the camera while smiling. "Ha, still pretty good -- getting better." Considering Thybulle's been an active participant at practice over the last couple of days, it seems he's on track to return to the court this Sunday when the Sixers take on either the Washington Wizards or the Indiana Pacers. Soon enough, we'll know if that's truly the case or not for sure.

