Matisse Thybulle is Finding His Confidence on Offense

Ever since his days at the University of Washington, Matisse Thybulle has established himself as a defensive superstar. After getting named the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, Thybulle earned considerable interest from NBA teams. And the Sixers wanted him the most as they promised the young guard they'd select him in 2019.

Sure enough, the 76ers made it happen. With the 20th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, the Sixers traded up with the Boston Celtics to snag Thybulle. As expected, the third-year guard hasn't disappointed on the defensive side of the ball.

Through his first two seasons in the NBA, Thybulle swiped 199 steals and swatted 118 shots. By year two, the young guard was named NBA All-Defensive Second-Team, despite coming off the bench for all but eight games, and averaging just 20 minutes on the court.

Defensively, he's one of the NBA's best defenders around the perimeter. However, his offense is what's holding him back from earning a starter's role along with more minutes. In year one, Thybulle averaged just under five points per game while shooting 35-percent from three.

Last season, he put up three points per game, shooting 30-percent from deep. It's certainly been a struggle for Thybulle to find ways to score on offense, but he had a solid little breakthrough on Saturday night against the Atlanta Hawks. Going into the Hawks matchup, Thybulle was averaging just four points and attempting less than two three-point shots per game.

On Saturday, he launched three threes and posted a season-high of 11 points in the victory over Atlanta. After the game, the third-year guard discussed his recent offensive breakthrough and mentioned that his growing confidence on offense could go a long way for his game

“At this point, it's just a confidence thing," Thybulle said on Saturday "These guys continue to have my back and support me and encourage me to step outside of my comfort zone a little bit and just continue to make plays offensively. And Doc has been really, really supportive of that as well. And ultimately just continuing to do the work on my own time so I can translate onto the court come game time.”

Even a slight consistent improvement on the offensive end could do wonders for Thybulle and the Sixers. As the third-year guard's dominance on defense will always keep him on the court, having him consistently contribute on the other end would surely increase his playing time as the season progresses.

