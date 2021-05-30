Matisse Thybulle Details Guarding Bradley Beal, Russell Westbrook

The Philadelphia 76ers have something special in second-year guard Matisse Thybulle. Although the former Washington Huskies standout is a work in progress on the offensive side of the ball, his defensive skillset makes it impossible to keep him off the floor -- especially when facing the Washington Wizards.

Solid perimeter defenders are difficult to find in the NBA. Willing perimeter defenders are even more difficult to come by. Fortunately for the Sixers, they have two talented guards who pride themselves on being some of the NBA's top defenders.

Defensive Players of the Year candidate Ben Simmons is one, while Thybulle is the other. Simmons offers tons of value on both sides of the ball within the starting lineup, but Thybulle's job is much more direct. He's tasked with coming off the bench and immediately disrupting the top guards.

Thybulle is responsible for sticking standout players such as Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook for the first round of the playoffs.

Following a morning shootaround this week, Thybulle discussed matching up with both Beal and Westbrook in this series. While they are both ultra-talented, Thybulle explains there is a challenge finding a balance in guarding them differently.

“The dude’s an offensive juggernaut," Thybulle said in regards to Bradley Beal. "We have Joel Embiid, but they have Bradley Beal. It’s tough, and you see how much we got to throw at him just to try and slow him down, and even then, it’s just trying to slow him down. He’s an incredible player.”

After facing Beal several times this season, the Sixers understand that there's no stopping Beal -- all they can do is slow him down. As for Westbrook, Thybulle explained that they could keep his scoring down, but he'll find a way to distribute the ball to somebody else to create more points for Washington.

“Westbrook’s difficult because he’s so fast," Thybulle explained. "You try to play off him a little bit, but by doing that, you open up passing lanes for him to find guys, and he’s such an incredible passer that it’s also playing to one of his strengths. It’s trying to find this balance of, say, a cat and mouse trying to play close enough that he won’t just pick apart the defense, but also playing not far enough that he can’t just run through you and get to the hoop.”

Thybulle and the Sixers did a solid job of preventing Westbrook and Beal from simultaneously going off on offense in every matchup so far this postseason. Now, Philly is just one win away from putting them away for good.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.