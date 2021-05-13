Matisse Thybulle Might Miss Another Outing vs. Miami Heat

Knowing they have a spot reserved for themselves in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers are moving with caution. Although they want the first seed to ensure the Eastern Conference goes through Philly, health remains the priority for the Sixers. Therefore, Doc Rivers wants to remain cautious with injuries.

Lately, Sixers second-year guard Matisse Thybulle has been dealing with a setback. In last Saturday's game against the Detroit Pistons, the defensive ace dove for a loose ball and ended up getting his hand stepped on.

Moments later, the game stopped, and Thybulle wasted no time trucking back to the Sixers' locker room so he could get his hand checked out. Thybulle wouldn't remain in the locker room too long. Less than 20 minutes later, he returned to Philly's bench in his full uniform, looking ready to go.

Sure enough, Thybulle would soon check back into the game. Although he finished up the match, helping the Sixers pick up a victory, Thybulle wasn't a sure go in Philly's next matchup, which would come on Tuesday against the Indiana Pacers.

Before the Sixers traveled on Monday afternoon, Rivers held a practice session. Following the practice, the head coach revealed that Thybulle did not participate in any drills or scrimmages due to his hand injury.

While Rivers made it clear the team is being more cautious than anything, he did leave the window open for Thybulle to potentially miss Tuesday's game versus the Pacers. A couple of hours later, the Sixers ruled the second-year guard out.

The Sixers return to the floor on Thursday night with a matchup against the Miami Heat. Once again, Thybulle's status is in the air. According to Philly's Wednesday night injury report, the second-year guard is listed as questionable due to left-hand swelling.

While the status upgrade is a promising sign, that doesn't mean the young veteran will surely see the court in Miami. With playoffs around the corner, the Sixers will be extra cautious with Thybulle as he remains an important factor in Philly's playoff run this season.

