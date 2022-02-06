Matisse Thybulle Ruled Out vs. Bulls on Sunday

Philadelphia 76ers defensive standout Matisse Thybulle has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Chicago Bulls.

Thybulle has been no stranger to setbacks lately. Late last month, Thybulle took a hard fall after throwing down a dunk against the Boston Celtics.

Although he was slow to get up, Thybulle remained in the game for a bit. Once he came off the floor and received medical attention, Thybulle was ruled out for the rest of the matchup. At the time, he was ruled out due to shoulder soreness.

When the Sixers traveled to face the Miami Heat the following night, Thybulle was not on the trip. Instead, he remained in Philly and underwent an MRI on his shoulder. The Sixers revealed that Thybulle was diagnosed with a shoulder sprain two days later.

At that point, Thybulle was ruled out for the next week. When the team re-evaluated him as planned a week later, the young wing made his return to the lineup on January 25 to face the New Orleans Pelicans. His return came after a five-game absence.

For the last six games, Thybulle has started for the 76ers. Although he hasn’t suffered any on-court setbacks lately, he was added to the Sixers’ injury report on Saturday night following their Friday night loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Thybulle was listed as questionable for the Sixers’ Sunday afternoon matchup against the Chicago Bulls. Unfortunately, he will not get the green light to play when the Sixers and the Bulls tip-off at 3:30 PM ET.

