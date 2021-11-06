Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    Matisse Thybulle Ruled Out vs. Chicago Bulls
    The Philadelphia 76ers' injury report grew even more on Friday night as the Sixers get ready to take on the Chicago Bulls for the second time this week on Saturday night. Third-year guard Matisse Thybulle was the latest Sixers player to be entered into the NBA's health and safety protocol this week. He is now listed as out against Chicago.

    Earlier this week, Sixers forward Tobias Harris was the first member of the team to deal with a COVID-related setback this season. Although the veteran was ready to play against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night and even participated in morning shootaround and had a pregame workout, Harris found out he would be entered into the NBA's health and safety protocol 40 minutes before tip-off.

    As it turned out, Harris tested positive for COVID-19. Although he is fully vaccinated, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Harris is symptomatic. Ahead of Wednesday night's matchup against the Chicago Bulls, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers offered an update on Harris.

    "He's doing okay, but not great, honestly," Rivers said on Wednesday night before the Chicago Bulls matchup. "You know, that's the most I'm going to say about it. It hit him for sure. A lot of guys have had this, and they are mad like, 'What the hell, I'm fine?' Tobias is not in that category right now. I could tell you that."

    After Wednesday's victory over the Bulls, the Sixers hit the road for a matchup against the Detroit Pistons the following night. Unfortunately, second-year guard Isaiah Joe became the second Sixer to test positive for COVID-19 this week. Just like Harris, Joe was added to the health and safety protocol and ruled out for Thursday's game.

    "He's doing good," said Rivers before the game on Thursday regarding Isaiah Joe. "It's only his first day, so I wouldn't know yet, but he's doing ok." 

    Now with Thybulle in the health and safety protocol, the Sixers have three players total sitting out due to COVID-related setbacks. While Harris and Joe are expected to miss at least ten days worth of practices and games, Thybulle's timeline for a return is currently unclear at the moment.

    Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

