Matisse Thybulle Plans to Return vs. Blazers

Philadelphia 76ers third-year guard Matisse Thybulle is expected to make his return on Saturday night against the Portland Trail Blazers, according to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The 24-year-old defensive standout was out of the lineup over two weeks ago as he was entered into the health and safety protocol. At the time, Thybulle became the third Sixer to deal with a COVID-19-related setback.

First, it was Tobias Harris who tested positive as he was symptomatic. Then, the second-year guard Isaiah Joe was entered into the protocol a few nights later. Following Thybulle's setback, Sixers center Joel Embiid became the fourth and final member to join the protocol.

At this point, Harris, and Joe are back in the mix. When Harris was cleared last Thursday, he took the court against the Toronto Raptors. Joe was then cleared last Saturday and was active as the 76ers took on the Indiana Pacers.

Thybulle and Embiid's process of getting back on the court has been delayed a bit more than Harris and Joe's return. When Sixers head coach Doc Rivers spoke about their statuses on Tuesday night ahead of Philly's matchup versus the Utah Jazz, he revealed that a lot of "clutter" has delayed their return.

"Man, I don't check a lot with the COVID stuff," Rivers said on Tuesday. "With Matisse, it's just trying to get the right date with the league. It's a lot of clutter going on. I'll leave it at that. With Joel, it's the same thing. He's just trying to get better. You have to have the two negative tests."

Fortunately for the Sixers, Thybulle will make his return after missing the last seven games. While he's not expected to play a ton of minutes, his presence will be helpful as the Sixers need more depth since they remain shorthanded.

