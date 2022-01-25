Skip to main content
Matisse Thybulle's Playing Status vs. Pelicans on Tuesday

Lately, the Philadelphia 76ers’ defense has taken a hit as their defensive ace Matisse Thybulle has been off the floor.

A little under two weeks ago, Thybulle was starting for the Sixers in their home matchup against the Boston Celtics. In the second half, Thybulle took a hard fall after a successful dunk attempt. After staying down for a bit, Thybulle managed to get back up and stay in the game.

However, when he came out for a rest, the Sixers’ medical staff ruled Thybulle out for the rest of the game as he was dealing with shoulder soreness. He ended with a 28-minute shift as Philadelphia went on to defeat the Celtics.

The following night, the Sixers traveled to face the Miami Heat. Thybulle did not make the trip, though. As the team wanted the young veteran to get an MRI for his shoulder, Thybulle stayed back in Philadelphia and missed the Heat matchup.

Two nights after his setback, the Sixers received Thybulle’s diagnosis. According to team officials, Thybulle is dealing with a shoulder sprain. At that point, he was ruled out for a week’s worth of games. The Sixers faced the Washington Wizards, Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Clippers, and the San Antonio Spurs without Thybulle. During that time, they went 2-2. 

Heading into Tuesday night’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Thybulle was finally upgraded to questionable. Fortunately for the Sixers, the veteran wing will get the green light to play on Tuesday. According to 76ers head coach Doc Rivers, Thybulle will likely start as well.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

