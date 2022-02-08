Matisse Thybulle Will Return vs. Suns

Philadelphia 76ers defensive standout Matisse Thybulle will make his return to the court on Tuesday night after being listed as questionable due to shoulder soreness.

Lately, Thybulle’s shoulder has bothered him, but the soreness hasn’t been sudden. Late last month, Thybulle took a hard fall in the second half at home against the Boston Celtics. After staying down for a bit, Thybulle managed to get back up and continued playing.

After coming off the court, Thybulle was checked out by the 76ers’ medical staff. He was then ruled out for the remainder of the matchup due to shoulder soreness. At first, the Sixers didn’t seem concerned about Thybulle’s soreness, but they held him back from traveling to Miami for a game the following night.

Instead of playing against the Heat, Thybulle underwent an MRI. Although Thybulle wasn’t dealing with anything too significant, he was diagnosed with a shoulder sprain. At that point, the third-year wing was ruled out for at least a week’s worth of games.

After missing five-straight matchups, Thybulle was finally upgraded to questionable. He made his return during Philadelphia’s January 25 game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Thybulle started and appeared in the next six games since making his return. However, he was listed as questionable going into Sunday’s matchup against the Chicago Bulls.

Eventually, Thybulle was ruled out in Chicago and was once again questionable going into Tuesday night’s game against the Phoenix Suns at home. That won't be the case on Tuesday, though, as Thybulle is set to make his return.

