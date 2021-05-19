Matisse Thybulle Returned to Practice on Tuesday

After wrapping up the condensed 72-game season on Sunday night, the Philadelphia 76ers took the day off on Monday. As expected, the break wouldn't last too long as the Sixers had a practice scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

It was like training camp all over again, according to Sixers head coach Doc Rivers. Except for there a couple of things that were different. One, the team is no longer getting acclimated with each other as they just embarked on an entire regular season together.

And two, everybody was healthy. Sure, there might've been a handful of guys who have missed games lately, but that was just the Sixers' medical and coaching staff being cautious. As Philly knew they were guaranteed a spot in the playoffs and likely to land the No. 1 seed, health became the priority.

Taking it easy as of late seems to be paying off. According to Rivers, every player on the roster was a participant at practice on Tuesday, including the second-year defensive standout, Matisse Thybulle.

Nearly two weeks ago, Thybulle made a dive for a loose ball in the matchup against the Detroit Pistons and got his hand stepped on. The minor setback forced the second-year guard to leave the game and head to the locker room to get his hand checked out.

Although Thybulle returned to the court to finish the night up, he would go on to miss the next four games due to hand swelling. Rivers said from the jump that Thybulle's setback wasn't too serious. And it turns out, he wasn't under-selling it.

For the last week or so, Thybulle has been a participant in pregame shootaround sessions and staying in shape but just wasn't going through any contact drills. It seemed he could've played in the last few games of the regular season, but the Sixers didn't see a need to risk his health any further.

It seems they made the right call as Thybulle is now healthy enough to practice with the team over the next few days before the Sixers take on either the Indiana Pacers or the Washington Wizards on Sunday to start the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.