Thybulle Ruled Out for Thursday's Rematch vs. Raptors

The Philadelphia 76ers are heading into their second-straight preseason game while shorthanded on Thursday night. Per Wednesday night's injury report, Sixers' third-year guard Matisse Thybulle was listed as questionable due to shoulder soreness.

According to a team official, Thybulle will miss Thursday's rematch against the Toronto Raptors in Philly as his shoulder issues linger.

Not only will Thybulle miss Thursday's outing, but he's expected to miss additional time moving forward. Per a team official, Thybulle will immediately begin a personalized rehab plan for his shoulder and is expected to be re-evaluated in one week.

That's a tough blow for the third-year guard as he was working on improving offensively this year. However, the good news is Thybulle likely won't lose his spot in the Sixers' rotation.

Considering how valuable he's become on the defensive side of the ball through his first two seasons, he'll have a spot in the team's regular-season rotation after missing time during the preseason.

Thybulle isn't the first player to suffer a setback early on during the preseason. Earlier this week, Sixers forward Tobias Harris found himself out of the lineup as he was dealing with knee soreness. Fortunately, he returned to practice on Wednesday and is expected to make his 2021 preseason debut on Thursday.

In addition, the Sixers also lost two-way player Grant Riller to a knee injury. After going down in Monday night's opener, Riller was diagnosed with a torn meniscus. Now, he'll undergo surgery and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

