Matisse Thybulle Likely to Take Vlogging Hiatus This Season

There aren't a lot of good memories from down in the bubble for Philadelphia 76ers players. As the team flocked down to Florida with a goal to try and win it all, the Sixers fell flat as they got swept in the first round of the playoffs against the Boston Celtics.

At this point, there are only two things about the bubble worth remembering -- the Tobi and Bobi reunion -- and Matisse Thybulle's hit vlog series on YouTube.

In Philly, Thybulle was already a budding star as the Sixers fan base embraced his personality and tenacious defense on the court. Once Thybulle began putting together a personal vlog of life in the bubble, he became a nationwide sensation online.

Thybulle's series was such a success that it motivated him to keep at it during the offseason. So, the 23-year-old guard took his camera with him everywhere he went to document his travels. Now that it's officially time to start prepping for the 2020-2021 NBA season, though, Thybulle isn't positive he'll be able to keep the show going.

"I'm not sure," Thybulle said as he was asked if the vlog series will continue. "For me, I always have to put basketball first. And [this season] has so much newness with new coaches, new players, new offense and defense."

Heading into his second NBA season, Thybulle has a lot of work to do. While he has established himself as a borderline elite defender already in just a single season, the young guard has to prove he can develop and contribute in other areas as well.

Therefore, his focus won't be on creating content online. But just because Thybulle has all of his focus on basketball at the moment doesn't mean he cannot get comfortable enough to be able to break out the camera once again.

"I feel like if I'm in a place where I'm comfortable with all of that, and I feel like I have a good grasp on what's needed of me, then yeah, I'll start doing some video stuff," Thybulle claimed. "Until then, I'm probably gonna be all basketball until I can get that in the place that I want it."

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_