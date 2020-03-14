Sixers Pen a Message to Fans During NBA Hiatus

Before this past Wednesday night's game in at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, the NBA was considering closing the doors to keep games as broadcast-only in light of the coronavirus outbreak. Although the idea was considered on Wednesday afternoon, the NBA didn't make it mandatory for teams to prevent fans from attending games.

Therefore, the Sixers kept Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons on the schedule as is. While the arena wasn't packed shoulder to shoulder as it typically is on an average night, the Wells Fargo Center was far from empty during the Sixers' 124-106 victory. The home team put on a show for its fans during a tough time. And little did anybody in attendance know that it would be the last game held there for a while.

Just moments after the Sixers versus Pistons matchup wrapped up; the NBA suspended its season because of a reported COVID-19 case in the league. The result of that led to the Wells Fargo Center's closing for the rest of March. Now it's unclear when the Sixers' season will resume. The team and the league plan to be back at some point, but for the time being, basketball is non-existent.

While the Sixers can't entertain their fans for some time, the organization still wanted to send its love and respect to the fans that consistently sell-out the Wells Fargo Center throughout the entire season. So they did it with a message on Saturday.

"We will hoop again. And when we do, it's because of you. All heart. All together."

This season, Sixers fans have undoubtedly been a significant reason the team has done so well. While the team didn't travel well and possesses the worst road record for any playoff team in the NBA -- the Sixers are ironically the number one team in the league when it comes to playing at home. To no surprise, the coaches and players issued tons of credit to the roaring fans for that throughout the season.

When will the Sixers be able to perform in front of fans again? So far, the NBA doesn't have an answer for that. It could be next month, or potentially longer. Regardless of when it comes, though, the Sixers should feel good knowing their crowd will not diminish. No matter how frustrating the season could get, the hometown fans always showed up and showed out to cheer for the Sixers.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_