Sixers Met With Virginia Stretch-4 Trey Murphy at NBA Draft Combine

The Philadelphia 76ers didn't have too many holes to fill throughout the 2020-2021 NBA season, but they could've used a stretch four throughout the year. As the veteran power forward Mike Scott struggled to stay healthy and consistently hit on his three-point shots, the Sixers didn't have any reliable backups for Tobias Harris. d

Finding a solid stretch four will likely be on the Sixers' to-do list heading into next year. Perhaps, in their process of finding a power forward that can stretch the floor with them right away, they'll look to find one to develop on their own as well as the draft approaches.

One versatile forward that has been linked to the Sixers in mock drafts quite a few times throughout the year has been 21-year-old Virginia junior Trey Murphy. Following his scrimmage in Chicago at the NBA Draft combine, Murphy revealed that he met with the Sixers' front office on Thursday morning.

"The [pre-draft process] has been going really well," Murphy told Sports Illustrated's All76ers. "I'm really excited. I've been working really hard on just getting a lot stronger and tightening up some skill areas in order to become a better prospect."

After spending his first two years in NCAA playing at Rice, Murphy made the transfer to Virginia. Despite taking on the tougher competition, the Durham, North Carolina native did not see his numbers drop off playing for the Cavaliers.

In 25 games last season, Murphy started in all but five matchups. During his time on the court, he averaged 11 points per game and hit on a career-high of 50-percent of his field-goal attempts. Knowing how important shooting is in today's NBA, Murphy prides himself on being a serious deep threat.

"Shooting is a premium, and I do that at a very high level with a lot of confidence," Murphy said on Thursday. "You can plug me into an offense right now, and I'll be able to space the floor."

During his two seasons at Rice, Murphy averaged 39-percent from beyond the arc. With the Cavaliers last year, the Junior knocked down 43-percent of his threes while attempting 4.8 deep shots a game.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.