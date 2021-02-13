NewsSI.COM
Sixers' Mike Scott Could Finally Return vs. Phoenix Suns on Saturday

Mike Scott on his way back to the rotation?
Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Mike Scott is on pace to return to the court on Saturday against the Phoenix Suns. The last time Scott took the court for the Sixers this season was back on January 14 in the matchup against the Miami Heat.

All season long, Scott has been dealing with knee issues. After starting the season off as Philly's primary backup to Tobias Harris at forward, Scott suffered what seemed to be a minor setback in the fifth game of the season on New Year's Eve against the Orlando Magic as he was dealing with knee pain after the game.

Scott then went on the miss the Sixers' next five games. Finally, he returned on January 11 to face the Atlanta Hawks on the road. For the next few games, Scott remained in the Sixers' rotation, but it wouldn't be long before he started to miss games once again.

During the January 14 matchup against the Miami Heat, Scott appeared on the court for five minutes in the first half. During the action, the veteran forward once again tweaked his knee and had to leave the game early. Since then, Scott hasn't been seen on the court for the Sixers.

For the last 13 games, the Sixers have played without Scott. Although he wasn't necessarily thriving this season as he's averaged under five points-per-game and shooting under 30-percent from three, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers makes it clear that depth is needed at the power forward position.

As Scott sat out, Rivers felt forced to increase Tobias Harris and Ben Simmons' playing time. As the season progresses, he'd like to keep their playing time in check as they will be essential for the 76ers down the road. Getting Scott back makes life a little bit easier for the 76ers, who could use the depth.

