Sixers' Mike Scott is Focused on Consistency This Season

Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Mike Scott didn't use any filters when he described his play out in Los Angeles with the Clippers two seasons ago. In 52 games, Scott averaged just four points-per-game off the bench with the Clippers.

As he was on a one-year deal, the Clippers used Scott as filler in a package so the Sixers could acquire Los Angeles' standout forward, Tobias Harris. Both Harris and Scott had an impact on the 76ers during the 2018-2019 season.

The following offseason, Scott and Harris earned multi-year deals from Philly to return in 2019-2020. Scott helped contribute more to the Sixers last season than he did with the Clippers the year before that -- but the veteran forward was far from satisfied with his first full season on the Sixers.

"When I was with the Clippers, I didn't play well," Scott said on Tuesday. "I didn't think I played well last year either." In 68 games last season, Scott averaged six points-per-game and drained around 36-percent of his three-point shots.

The veteran was motivated to seek redemption over the summer as the NBA returned in action down in the bubble, but Scott's strategy backfired. With only a few weeks to get back into shape and prepare for the restart, Scott's body failed him as he attempted to ramp up the action.

Throughout the Sixers' final eight seeding games and their short-lived playoff run, Scott dealt with a knee injury, which held him back. Two years ago, when Scott was healthy during the Sixers' playoff run, he averaged nearly 20 minutes-per-game. Down in the bubble this past season, he saw the court for an average of fewer than six minutes.

Being critical of himself, Scott knew he has to come into the 2020-2021 NBA season with more to give. So, his primary focus this offseason was getting his body right. Now that he feels healthier and in better shape, the 32-year-old veteran believes the rest will all fall into place over time.

"I worked on my body a lot," Scott explained. "I'm coming back ten pounds lighter. Kenny Atkinson used to always tell me, you know once your body is feeling good, once your body is right, everything else will come. You know, I'm getting back to that. Getting back to making sure the body is right, make sure I'm getting my shots, and just going out there and doing my job."

Last season, Scott was one of the very few three-point shooters who the 76ers would rely on. This season, the team went out and acquired several new veterans and rookies who are bound to give the team a boost from beyond-the-arc, which Scott is sure will help him get ideal spacing and opportunities to get back on track next year.

