Mike Scott, Furkan Korkmaz Ruled Out vs. Wizards on Wednesday

Despite getting off to a relatively healthy start for the 2020-2021 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers have had a couple of minor hiccups in the injury department as of late. It all started two Sundays ago in the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

On that night, Sixers All-Star center Joel Embiid missed the game due to back tightness. The good news coming out of that night was that Embiid wasn't expected to miss time moving forward, which he didn't.

Unfortunately, Sixers veteran guard Furkan Korkmaz suffered an injury in the second half against the Cavaliers, and his setback was a bit more serious. The following day, Korkmaz was diagnosed with a left adductor strain.

At the time of his diagnosis last week, the Sixers mentioned they would re-evaluate Korkmaz in a couple of weeks. For the time being, the fourth-year guard remains inactive and will continue to receive treatment for his injury until he's re-evaluated and cleared to come back.

In addition to Korkmaz, the Sixers have also been without veteran forward Mike Scott as of late. Last Thursday, as the Sixers faced the Orlando Magic on the road, Scott suffered a minor knee injury late in the game.

Although Scott isn't dealing with anything too significant, his left knee strain caused him to miss two-straight games against the Charlotte Hornets. On Wednesday, his eventual absence will make it three in a row as Scott is listed as out once again for the game against the Washington Wizards.

