Sixers' Mike Scott Ruled Out vs. Hornets on Saturday

Mike Scott has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets.

After starting the 2020-2021 season off healthy, the injury bug is beginning to bite the Philadelphia 76ers. On Saturday, the Sixers plan to be without two key bench players.

As expected, veteran guard Furkan Korkmaz will sit out as he deals with a left adductor strain. Korkmaz will miss a handful of games as he will be re-evaluated in a little under two weeks.

In addition to Korkmaz's absence, the Sixers will also be without veteran forward Mike Scott. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey, Scott suffered a left knee contusion in Thursday's win over the Orlando Magic.

Right now, the veteran forward doesn't have a timeline for return, but the Sixers' medical team will re-evaluate Scott in "the coming days," according to Pompey's report. So far this season, Scott has appeared in all five of the Sixers' games as a key member of the team's rotation.

Scott has averaged 16 minutes off the bench this year. During that time, he drained 33-percent of his field goals and just 26-percent of his shots from beyond-the-arc. Although Scott has struggled early on this season, the 76ers will still miss his services as they don't have much depth at the power forward position behind Tobias Harris and Scott.

Without Scott in the lineup on Saturday night, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers will likely utilize Ben Simmons at the four at times while extending Harris' minutes with the bench guys for the time being.

