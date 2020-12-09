Mike Scott Makes Training Camp Debut on Tuesday

The Philadelphia 76ers took the floor as a team on Sunday to prepare for the 2019-2020 NBA season. Well, they sort of did. While the first official team-wide practice occurred on Sunday, the Sixers were shorthanded.

According to the team's head coach Doc Rivers, they had just 13 players in attendance for Sunday and Monday's practice. Several players were missing because they have yet to arrive in Philadelphia due to a trade that wasn't officially confirmed until Tuesday.

Then, two members of the team missed the first couple of practices due to COVID-19 related setbacks. Rookie guard Tyrese Maxey and veteran forward Mike Scott have yet to practice with the 76ers this week. However, that all changed on Tuesday.

Although he's not fully back, Mike Scott was a participant in the non-contact drills at Sixers training camp on Tuesday morning, a source tells Sports Illustrated. While he wasn't a full participant, the team is moving forward with the expectation that Scott will be fully back in action for Wednesday's session.

This year, Scott is preparing for his ninth NBA season. Two seasons ago, the veteran forward played under Doc Rivers with the Los Angeles Clippers. 52 games into his lone season in LA, Scott was packaged in a trade, which sent him to Philly.

Scott appeared in 27 games for the Sixers during the 2018-2019 season. After averaging nearly eight points-per-game off the bench, he earned himself a multi-year contract from the Sixers in the offseason.

Although Scott's first full season in Philly was slightly disappointing as he drained just 36-percent of his shots from three, the veteran is looking to bounce back in year nine as he reunites with Rivers.

