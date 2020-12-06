Scott, Maxey to Miss Start of Training Camp Due to COVID-19

The Philadelphia 76ers are shorthanded to start training camp this year. As a majority of the roster arrived in Camden, New Jersey, earlier this week for individual sessions, the team was missing two players due to COVID-19-related issues.

On Sunday night, a league source confirms that both Mike Scott and Tyrese Maxey are currently not present with the team as the Sixers began a teamwide training camp session on Sunday morning. The Athletic's Derek Bodner and The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey were first to report.

Scott, a 32-year-old veteran, was slated to begin his third season with the Sixers on Sunday. Last year, Scott started in eleven of 68 games with the 76ers. He averaged six points-per-game and shot roughly 37-percent from beyond-the-arc. This season, Scott will participate in his eighth NBA training camp.

Meanwhile, the rookie Tyrese Maxey will miss the start of his first NBA training camp. Last season, Maxey was a freshman at the University of Kentucky. After an impressive first season in the NCAA, the young guard garnered tons of NBA interested as he declared for the 2020 NBA Draft early.

A couple of weeks ago, the Sixers made Maxey the 21st overall pick in the draft as he fell into their laps. Unfortunately, the rookie will have to wait before seeing the court this offseason to prepare for his debut season. Per Pompey's report, Scott and Maxey are expected to join the team in the coming days barring any setbacks.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_