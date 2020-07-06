Mike Scott might be a Sixers fan-favorite, but that doesn't mean he jumped on the bandwagon of all Philly-based professional sports teams. Sure, Scott attended a Philadelphia Phillies game wearing the team's uniform, but when it comes to his football fandom, the Washington Redskins are his preferred team of choice.

Soon, he may no longer be a Redskins fan, though. As the organization has dealt with loads of criticism for keeping the name after being asked to change it countless times, it's getting to the point where they are left with no other options but to switch it up.

And in a recent statement released by Washington's organization, the team seems to be undergoing a review and will consider changing the name and mascot of the team, potentially, per a report from ESPN.

"In light of recent events around our country and feedback from our community, the Washington Redskins are announcing the team will undergo a thorough review of the team's name. This review formalizes the initial discussions the team has been having with the league in recent weeks."

"Dan Snyder, Owner of the Washington Redskins, stated, 'This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field.'"

So, how does Mike Scott, a Virginia-born athlete, and lifelong Washington fan, feel about the potential change? "I'm all for [changing the name]," Scott said during a virtual press conference with the Philly media on Wednesday.

"If they want to change it and represent something else, that's cool, and that's good," he continued. "Like I said [before], I'm all about just doing it. If they wanna change the name, I'm with that. Change the owner too."

Like many Washington fans, Scott doesn't seem to be too fond of Redskins owner, Dan Snyder. As Snyder has taken a lot of heat from players and supporters over the years, the Sixers forward is on the same page as many Washington fans around the league. Now, he's calling for a change in the name and ownership.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_