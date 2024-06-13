Sixers Named Potential New Home for All-Star Free Agent
Armed with around $55 million in cap space, the Philadelphia 76ers find themselves in a rare position. They already have two star-level players on the roster, and have the financial flexibility to sign another high-impact player to a sizable deal.
The 2024 free agent class isn't loaded with big names, but there are a handful of players who can be difference-makers for a good team. Among those is six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan. Even though he's entering his mid 30s, the offensive-minded forward is still putting up good numbers. This season for the Chicago Bulls, DeRozan averaged 24.0 PPG, 4.3 RPG, and 5.3 APG.
Recently, the staff at Bleacher Report put together a list of impending free agents who are flight risks to join a new team this summer. As the Bulls continue to struggle, DeRozan was a player mentioned. Among the possible new homes listed for him was the Sixers.
DeRozan could field offers from contenders with cap space like the Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic, but would need to be patient and accept the fact that he won't be Plan A or B for either. Running it back with the Bulls shouldn't be an option for DeRozan, who deserves to play for a team with a real chance at winning a championship next season.
DeRozan would certainly bring more creation and scoring to the Sixers, but there is one major issue. That being he has never been much of a threat from beyond the arc. DeRozan has never shown a willingness to improve that part of his game, and it could have a negative impact on a team like the Sixers. Having two threats who are constantly looking to attack in the mid-range could create spacing issues.
At the right price, the DeRozan could be worth considering as a free-agent signing. However, he should not be a name atop the Sixers' list.