All76ers
Top Stories
News

Report: NBA, Players Union Entering Moratorium During Suspension

Justin Grasso

With the coronavirus outbreak in the United States of America, all major sports leagues have been put on hold. The trend started this past Wednesday night, as the NBA realized that just merely stopping fans from entering arenas won't prevent people from getting affected by the virus.

When the Philadelphia 76ers and the Detroit Pistons wrapped up their matchup on Wednesday night, groundbreaking news came about as another NBA game was canceled as one team feared its ill player might've had what everybody is avoiding.

As it turns out -- it was true. Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. From that point, the NBA called the season off -- for the time being, at least. As of Friday, there have been plenty of updates, which I've listed here. However, the league does not have a scheduled return at the moment.

Because of that, the NBA's players union had to come up with an agreement, so there aren't any changes for the time being. According to The Athletic's NBA Insider, Shams Charania, the NBA, and the union are "planning to enter agreement for a moratorium period during [the league's] hiatus."

The agreement would ensure that no team/player transactions can go through -- essentially freezing everything until an agreed date. The discussed transactions included trades, signings, player or team options, and ten-day contracts.

Per Charania, the period is agreed to remain effective from March 12th until April 10th. After that, the agreement will be re-assessed, depending on where everything is at in regards to the NBA's upcoming return. What we know right now is that the NBA is postponed for 30 days. What we don't know is when and where the league will resume.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Philadelphia 76ers: Everything We Know About NBA's Postponed Season

The Philadelphia 76ers have had their season postponed along with the rest of the NBA. What now?

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers Reveal Plans Moving Forward After NBA Postponed Season

The Philadelphia 76ers have put out a statement regarding their plans moving forward as the NBA has postponed action.

Justin Grasso

by

Ct33

Sixers' Home, Wells Fargo Center Postpones All Events for March

The Wells Fargo Center, home of the Sixers, is closed for the entire month of March.

Justin Grasso

by

Ct33

Pistons Put Out a Statement Following Matchup in Philly Against Sixers

The Sixers' Wednesday night opponent, the Detroit Pistons, recently put out a statement regarding their team and the COVID-19 issues around the NBA.

Justin Grasso

Wells Fargo Center Closes For Cleaning After Sixers-Pistons Matchup

The Wells Fargo Center, home of the Sixers, has been closed for cleaning on Thursday.

Justin Grasso

Summertime Sixers? Mavs Owner Mark Cuban Predicts NBA Could Play Into August

Mavs owner Mark Cuban recently predicted the Sixers and the NBA could end up playing into the month of August.

Justin Grasso

Joel Embiid, Al Horford Dominate in Sixers' Win Over Pistons on Wednesday

Sixers' big guys, Joel Embiid and Al Horford, put on a show Wednesday night against the Pistons.

Justin Grasso

Elton Brand, Brett Brown Issue Statements on NBA's Decision to Suspend Season

Sixers' General Manager, Elton Brand, and Head Coach, Brett Brown, have issued statements regarding the NBA's decision to postpone the season.

Justin Grasso

by

Ct33

Sixers' Josh Richardson Details His Concussion Recovery Ahead of Return vs. Pistons

Sixers' starting shooting guard Josh Richardson is set to return against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday after suffering a concussion.

Justin Grasso

76ers Offer an Update on Ben Simmons' Injury Ahead of Pistons Matchup

The Philadelphia 76ers finally offered an update on Ben Simmons.

Justin Grasso