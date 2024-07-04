Sixers New Addition Speaks on Paul George Signing
After not making it out of the first round of the playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers have made drastic changes to get themselves back in a position of contention. With their abudance of cap space, Daryl Morey made the biggest splash of free agency by signing Paul George to a four-year max contract.
Among the other moves the Sixers have made was bringing in veteran guard Eric Gordon. He is the latest of many former Houston Rockets players to find their way to Philly in recent years. The Sixth Man of the Year is coming off a season with the Phoenix Suns where he averaged 11.0 PPG and 2.0 APG off the bench.
This offseason, Gordon is helping the Bahamas attempt to qualify for the 2024 Summer Olympics. Following a recent matchup, he was asked about the moves the Sixers have made this offseason. He feels the team should be excited as the team hopes to contend for a championship in 2025.
"Sixers fans should be happy," Gordon said. "We're going to be a team to be reckon with and we look forward to try and win a championship next year."
Aside from signing George and Gordon, the Sixers have made multiple moves to bolster the supporting cast around Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Daryl Morey inked Andre Drummond to a multi-year deal, and was able to retain veteran forward Kelly Oubre Jr. following an impressive first season in Philly.
As for Gordon, he'll look to provide scoring and floor spacing off the bench for the Sixers. This is a key area of need, as reports suggest Buddy Hield is on his way to the Golden State Warriors via sign-and-trade.