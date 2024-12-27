Sixers News: Caleb Martin Speaks on Continued Success vs Celtics
When the Philadelphia 76ers signed Caleb Martin in the offseason, he was viewed as one of the biggest steals of the offseason. The veteran forward got off to a bit of a slow start with his new team, but showed how big of an X-factor he can be in their Christmas Day win over the Boston Celtics.
With all three of their stars in the lineup, the Sixers had firepower all over the floor. The Celtics opted to focus their attention on the big three, creating a window of opportunity for guys like Martin. Boston was willing to let the supporting cast beat them, and they would do just that.
Martin got the start against the Celtics, and put on arguably his best performance of the season. He finished with 23 points on 72.7% shooting and knocked down a career-high seven three-pointers.
Following the win, Martin was asked about his success against the Celtics in this matchup. He knew what kind of looks he was going to get heading into the night, and made the most of it.
"I know how they're going to go out and guard me," said Martin, who was repeatedly left open by Boston. "I know who's going to be guarding me. I know what shots I'm going to have, and I have to take those no matter what."
Early in the season, Martin struggled finding his groove from beyond the arc. However, after getting some time off to address some nagging injuries, he's looked more like the player we've grown accustomed to seeing.
It goes without saying how uplifting it is for the Sixers to see Martin start to find his way within the group. If he can continue to build off his recent moment, he has a chance to become a pivotal piece for the supporting cast.