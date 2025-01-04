Sixers News: Charles Barkley Sounds Off on 76ers and Phoenix Suns

"I have zero faith in the Suns and the Sixers. That hurts me to my heart to say that. I watched the Suns play for the last week. They stink. They stink."



Charles Barkley critical of two of his former teams, Phoenix Suns and Philadelphia 76ers, on @NBAonTNT . #Suns #76ers pic.twitter.com/0iOhWLV5LX