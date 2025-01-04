Sixers News: Charles Barkley Sounds Off on 76ers and Phoenix Suns
Before transitioning into a career in broadcasting, Charles Barkley spent 16 years in the NBA. Aside from a brief stretch with the Houston Rockets, the Hall of Fame Forward spent the majority of his career with the Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns.
Since joining the award-winning show Inside The NBA, Barkley has defended his former teams on numerous occasions. However, amid their recent struggles, his confidence is waining. During the halftime show for the matchup between the Sixers and Golden State Warriors, he sounded off on both Philly and the Suns.
"I have zero faith in the Suns and the Sixers," Barkley said. "That hurts me to my heart to say. I watched the Suns play for the last week, they stink...I'm trying to keep hope alive."
In recent weeks, the Sixers slowly started turning things around after their rocky start to the season. However, they've unraveled on their West Coast trip. First, they coughed up a game to the Sacramento Kings in the final minutes on Wednesday night. Then, they suffered a blowout loss to the Warriors in front of a national audience.
The Suns have had alomst a completely different start to the year than the Sixers. They came out of the gates red-hot, but have completely gone off the rails as of late. They currently sit at 15-17 on the year and are 1-6 over their last seven games.
One thing the Sixers have going for them is the struggles of the Eastern Conference as a whole. Even with their shaky play, they are still knocking on the door of the playoffs. Philly is only a game out of 10th place and four games out of fifth place.
Their margin for error is very small, but the Sixers aren't down and out. There is still enough road ahead for them to secure a favorable spot in the postseason.