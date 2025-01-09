Sixers News: Guerschon Yabusele Reacts to Victory-Sealing Block
Early on in their matchup with the Washington Wizards, the Philadelphia 76ers looked like they would cruise to a victory against the shorthanded squad. However, following a late second-half surge from Kyle Kuzma and company, it was anybody's ballgame in the final minutes.
In the end, the Sixers would narrowly avoid a complete collapse and walk out with a 109-103 victory. This win was sealed by fan favorite Guerschon Yabusele, who came up with a big block on Bilal Coulibaly in the final seconds when Philly was only up two. From there, they converted numerous free-throws to put an end to the Wizards' attempt at a comeback.
While speaking with the media after the game, Yabusele opened up on his late-game block against his fellow Frenchman:
"He was trying to go past me and try to get the layup," Yabusele said. "I just had like a good feeling, you know. I was trying to bump him a little bit so he would lose his balance and was able to get the block."
With Joel Embiid and Andre Drummond out of action against the Wizards, Yabusele found himself slotted back in at center on Wednesday. Similar to what he's done all year, the versatile forward put together a strong outing on both ends of the floor. Along with his huge block, Yabusele ended the night with 21 points, eight rebounds, and three assists.
Despite being out of the NBA for so long, Yabusele has made his presence known in his return. He has done whatever the Sixers have asked of him on a nightly basis, becoming one of their biggest X-factors in the process. The more comfortable he gets playing as a small-ball center, the more flexibility the Sixers have when it comes to their lineups.
Looking ahead for the Sixers, they'll be back in action on Friday night to take on Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans.
