Sixers News: Jared McCain Joins Ben Simmons in Rookie Franchise History

.@J_mccain_24 is up to 21 points (9-12 FG, 2-3 3FG) through the game's first 3 quarters. It's his 8th 20+ point game this season, 2x as many as any other @NBA rookie.



McCain's eight such games are the most by a @sixers rookie since @BenSimmons25 had 20 in 17-18.



h/t @Stathead