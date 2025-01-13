Sixers News: Jared McCain Posts Heartfelt Message Amid Injury News
Early on in the regular season, one of the biggest storylines for the Philadelphia 76ers was the emergence of Jared McCain. The former first-round pick shined amid the team's injury woes, becoming an early frontrunner for Rookie of the Year in the process. However, McCain ended up seeing his first year in the pros come to a very early end.
The last time McCain was in action for the Sixers was back on December 13th in a matchup against the Indiana Pacers. He took a hard fall during the matchup that had many concerned he suffered a head injury. Later on, it was revealed that it was his knee that was hurt in the play.
McCain would end up having surgery done to repair his injury meniscus, though a timetable for his return wasn't originally given out. He later hinted on social media that he would not be back this season. The Sixers ended up providing an update on McCain on Thursday, confirming that the rookie guard will be out the rest of the year.
In the early stages of his recovery, the Sixers still had a chance to shine a light on McCain's stellar play before getting hurt. Earlier this week, he was honored for winning the NBA's Rookie of the month for October and November.
On Sunday, McCain posted a series of photos on his Instagram from the little ceremony, with a heartfelt message to the Sixers' fanbase in the caption:
Officially out for the year, McCain ends his rookie season with just 23 games played. In that time, he averaged 15.3 PPG and 2.6 APG while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. McCain's most notable performance came against the Cleveland Cavaliers in November, when he erupted for 34 points and 10 assists in a loss.
Losing McCain for the year is a tough blow for the Sixers, as he proved he could be a key contributor on a nightly basis. However, they should feel optimistic about him being a primary member of the supporting cast for the foreseeable future.