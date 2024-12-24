Sixers News: Joel Embiid Ejected in First Half vs Spurs
Heading into their matchup with the San Antonio Spurs, the Philadelphia 76ers found themselves with the services of all three of their All-Stars. However, that would change following a massive outburst from Joel Embiid.
In the final minutes of the first half, Embiid was driving to the basket while being defended by Victor Wembanyama. The former No. 1 pick ended up crashing to the floor, and the officials called an offensvie foul on Embiid.
Embiid, visibly upset with the call, began pleading his case to the referee. After being awarded his first technical foul, the former MVP grew more irate and continued reigning down on the official. The former MVP needed to be removed from the situation by coaches and teammates, but it ended up being too late. The officials ended up awarding Embiid a second techincal foul and ejecting him from the game.
Embiid's night comes to an early end with just over 14 minutes of action. In that time, he recorded nine points, three rebounds, one assist and two steals.
The Sixers star's frustration likely stemmed from how things unfolded with Wembanyama earlier in the matchup. Andre Drummond was nearly ejected for an entanglement with the Spurs star previously. He was originally awarded his second technical, but upon review it was undone and he was able to remain in the game.
Now without Embiid, the shorthanded Sixers will have to hold off Wembanyama and the Spurs without their top big man. They've managed to edge out an early lead in the first half, entering the intermission with a 48-45 lead.