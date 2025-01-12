Sixers News: Joel Embiid's Status vs Orlando Magic Revealed
In their recent stretch, the Philadelphia 76ers have found themselves vastly thin in the frontcourt. Among the notable players they've been without is superstar big man Joel Embiid.
Embiid's availibility on the court has been a major topic this season, as he has already missed a significant amount of time. The former MVP's debut was delayed to start the year, and he's been out the last three games for what has been listed as a foot sprain.
The last time Embiid was in the lineup for the Sixers was on January 4th against the Brooklyn Nets. He logged 29 minutes in the blowout win, finishing with 28 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.
Along with Embiid being on the sidelines, the Sixers have also been without the services of Andre Drummond. Down their top two centers, Nick Nurse has had to get creative with his lineups. The Sixers have resorted to playing a lot of small ball, relying on Guerschon Yabusele and rookie Adem Bona to hold things down in the frontcourt.
Per the latest injury report, Embiid's status against the Magic has been revealed. After being listed as questionable all day, the Sixers star will not be in action in Orlando. He has been downgraded to out and will miss his foourth consecutive game.
The Sixers remain shorthanded, while the Magic find themselves with big reinforcements. They'll have the services of All-Star forward Paolo Banchero after he made his return from injury earlier this week.
With Embiid officially ruled out, Yabusele is expected to start at center again against the Magic. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 pm Eastern Time.