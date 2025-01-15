Sixers News: Justin Edwards Praised for Performance vs OKC Thunder
In a theme that has become all too common this season, the Philadelphia 76ers found themselves vastly shorthanded in their game against the OKC Thunder Tuesday. With so many usual rotation players out of action, it led to some unlikely standouts against the Western Conference contender.
After Tyrese Maxey, Caleb Martin, and Paul George were all late scratches, the Sixers had just nine available players against the Thunder. Despite being vastly undermanned, the shorthanded squad showed some signs of life. They were down just four points in the early stages of the fourth quarter, but that was as close as they would get. In the end, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and company cruised to a 118-102 victory.
In need of offensive production to come from somewhere, Justin Edwards used this game as an opportunity to showcase his talents. The two-way prospect came alive off the bench, leading the team in scoring with 25 points on impressive 9-for-16 shooting.
During his postgame press conference, Sixers coach Nick Nurse was asked his thoughts on Edwards' performance against the Thunder. He had nothing but praise for the young forward.
"Really good. I think he's really improving," Nurse said. "He gives a really good effort on the defensive end. He's capable of guarding lots of positions defensively. He's got a good feel offensively, the ball finds him because he's moving to the right place at the right time...Really good bright spot there."
Most of Edwards' playing time this season has been in the G-League with the Delaware Blue Coats. In the handful of games he's played in the G-League thus far, he is averaging just shy of 20 PPG.
The Sixers have little time to dwell on how things unfolded Tuesday, as they in the midst of a back-to-back. They'll be in action again tomorrow, taking on Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks on ESPN.