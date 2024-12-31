Sixers News: Kelly Oubre Posts Rare Stat Line in Win vs Trail Blazers
On Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers traveled to Portland for the second game of their West Coast trip. Thanks to multiple impressive showings, they were able to pick up a victory in dominant fashion.
Some of the top standouts for the Sixers were Joel Embiid (37 points, nine rebounds) and Tyrese Maxey (23 points, 3 assists). However, another player who deserves their share of praise of Kelly Oubre Jr. The veteran forward did a little bit of everything in the win over the Blazers, finishing with 15 points, five rebounds, and a career-high eight steals.
Oubre's length and athleticism were on full display in this matchup, as he wreaked havoc in the passing lanes. With this dominant two-way performance, he posted a stat line that hasn't been seen in some time. Oubre is the first Sixers player since Robert Covington in 2015 to post his combination of points, rebounds, and steals.
Last season, Oubre became a fan favorite because of the intensity he brought on the defensive end. Now that the roster is healthy and guys can slide into their normal roles, we are starting to see shades of that player once again.
In today's NBA, having athletic wings is crucial when building a winning team. When Oubre is producing like this on both ends, it shows just how deep the Sixers' roster actually is. Getting this level of production from members of the supporting cast makes Philly and extremely tough team to beat.
Following a rough start to the season, the Sixers are finally starting to find their way. Oubre and company will look to keep their positive momentum rolling on Wednesday night, when they take on De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings.