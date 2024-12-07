Sixers News: KJ Martin Reflects on Season-High vs Orlando Magic
After coming up just short on Wednesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers found themselves with an opportunity to get redemption against the Orlando Magic. Thanks to a strong outing from an unlikely hero, they were able to split to mini-series and pick up their sixth win of the season.
The Sixers got some major reinforcements in Friday's rematch, as Paul George and Andre Drummond made their returns to action. However, it was the play of KJ Martin that ended up being the most noteworthy.
Martin had a strong performance in the first matchup between these teams, but really came alive the second time around. In 31 minutes off the bench, he posted a season-high 20 points along with three rebounds and two assists. What stood out most was his efficiency, going 9-for-10 from the field and 1-for-2 from beyond the arc.
Following the Sixers' 102-94 victory, Martin reflected on where his focus is at each game. He takes the floor every night just trying to provide a lift for the team, and feels great after being able to contribute in such a big way.
"Each night I try to go out and play as hard as I possibly can," Martin said. "Play at a high level and have my teammate's back so I feel like that's why I've been successful. I try not to get too high or too low, just try to stay level. It feels good to go out and play well and most of all really get a win."
Friday is by far the best Martin has looked in his tenure with the Sixers, producing on both ends of the floor. Similar to some of his other teammates, the young forward is making the most of his chance to get to play some extended minutes. Following outings like this, Nick Nurse is going to have a tough time not giving Martin some chance at consistent playing time.
As for the Sixers, they'll be back in action again on Sunday afternoon to take on the Bulls in Chicago.