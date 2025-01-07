Sixers News: Kyle Lowry Downgraded Ahead of Matchup vs Phoenix Suns
After spending the past week and a half on the road, the Philadelphia 76ers are back on their home floor Monday night. They're slated to play host for the Phoenix Suns in a nationally televised matchup.
This will be the second and final meeting between these teams this season. They squared off in the beginning of November in the sixth game of the year. The Suns managed to barely squeak out a win over the Joel Embiid-less Sixers in that matchup thanks to a 35-point barrage from Kevin Durant.
Ahead of this matchup, the Sixers have downgraded one of their veterans. Per the injury report, Kyle Lowry was questionable against the Suns due to right hip soreness. He was eventually ruled out
Lowry is in the midst of his first full season with the Sixers after joining late last year off a buyout. He's primarily come off the bench, but has started 12 games thus far due to injuries up and down the roster. On the season, the former champion is averaging 4.2 PPG and 2.7 APG playing roughly 20 minutes a night.
With Lowry out, minutes will open up in Nick Nurse's second unit. Reggie Jackson will likely take on the backup point guard role behind Tyrese Maxey, as Nurse has decided to deploy the veteran guards together as of late. Other minutes could be soaked up by Eric Gordon, Ricky Council IV, and two-way player Justin Edwards.
The Sixers are searching for their 15th win of the year against a Suns team that hasn't won in four games.