All 76ers

Sixers News: Kyle Lowry Downgraded Ahead of Matchup vs Phoenix Suns

Sixers veteran listed as questionable ahead of matchup against Suns.

Kevin McCormick

Mar 20, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) and Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry (7) strip the ball from Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic (20) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Mar 20, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) and Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry (7) strip the ball from Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic (20) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
In this story:

After spending the past week and a half on the road, the Philadelphia 76ers are back on their home floor Monday night. They're slated to play host for the Phoenix Suns in a nationally televised matchup.

This will be the second and final meeting between these teams this season. They squared off in the beginning of November in the sixth game of the year. The Suns managed to barely squeak out a win over the Joel Embiid-less Sixers in that matchup thanks to a 35-point barrage from Kevin Durant.

Ahead of this matchup, the Sixers have downgraded one of their veterans. Per the injury report, Kyle Lowry was questionable against the Suns due to right hip soreness. He was eventually ruled out

Lowry is in the midst of his first full season with the Sixers after joining late last year off a buyout. He's primarily come off the bench, but has started 12 games thus far due to injuries up and down the roster. On the season, the former champion is averaging 4.2 PPG and 2.7 APG playing roughly 20 minutes a night.

With Lowry out, minutes will open up in Nick Nurse's second unit. Reggie Jackson will likely take on the backup point guard role behind Tyrese Maxey, as Nurse has decided to deploy the veteran guards together as of late. Other minutes could be soaked up by Eric Gordon, Ricky Council IV, and two-way player Justin Edwards.

The Sixers are searching for their 15th win of the year against a Suns team that hasn't won in four games.

Published
Kevin McCormick
KEVIN MCCORMICK

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers FanNation's All76ers. Since graduating from Holy Family University with a degree in Sports Management, he's gone on to pursue a career in journalism covering the NBA. Some of his previous bylines include 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, and Sportskeeda. 

Home/News