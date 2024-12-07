Sixers News: Nice Nurse Provides Health Update on Joel Embiid
On Friday night, the Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Orlando Magic for the second time this week. They remain without the services of Joel Embiid, who continues to be ruled out due to left knee injury management.
Friday's matchup marks the seventh straight missed game for Embiid. The last time he was in action was on November 20th against the Memphis Grizzlies. It was the former MVP's best performance of the year thus far, posting 35 points and 11 rebounds in a loss.
During his pre-game media availability, Nurse was asked for an update on Embiid's health. While he was ruled out in the rematch with the Magic, he cited that Embiid's swelling is done and he could be in action in the near future.
"He's been on the court the last few days," Nurse said. "He's doing okay. His swelling is down, feeling a little better. Maybe he'll get through tonight, hope that there's a chance he can play in the next game."
Following their mini-series with the Magic, the Sixers will hit the road for a one-game trip, squaring off against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday afternoon.
It goes without saying how crucial it is for the Sixers to get Embiid back in the lineup consistently. They've been able to scrape some wins together, but they still sit in 14th place with a 5-15 record. If they want any chance of working their way up the standings, they'll need the services of the All-Star center.
The Sixers' big three entered the year with big expectations, but injuries have derailed things through the first month-and-a-half of the season. So far, the trio of Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George have only played around six minutes together. They were all in the lineup against the Grizzles, but PG ended up leaving early due to a knee injury.