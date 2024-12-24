Sixers News: Nick Nurse Opens up on Joel Embiid's Ejection vs Spurs
In the second quarter of the Philadelphia 76ers' matchup with the San Antonio Spurs Monday, things completely went off the rails. It started with a near-ejection for Andre Drummond, and ended with an early night for Joel Embiid.
Getting ejected is a rarity for Embiid, but the former MVP found himself hitting the showers early on Monday. The ordeal began when he was called for an offensive foul while attacking the basket on Victor Wembanyama. Embiid was displeased with the call, and received his first technical while pleading his case. Just as things looked to be simmering down, he was awarded a second technical that left him outraged.
After the game, Sixers coach Nick Nurse was asked about the exchange that led to Embiid getting tossed. He stated that he hadn't been given a full explanation by the officials following the removal of the former MVP.
"I didn't really get an explanation for it," Nurse said postgame. "I couldn't never really get to the referee called it so I was asking the other guys and they were saying ask her. I never got a chance as the game was going. Never did find out. I just assume it was arguing."
Embiid's night came to an end after just 14 minutes of action against the Spurs. He finished with a stat line of nine points, three rebounds, one assist, and two steals.
Despite losing their best player at the end of the first half, the Sixers managed to rally and win by a final score of 111-106. They'll now begin preparing for their Christmas Day matchup with the defending champion Boston Celtics.